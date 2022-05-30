Watch: Kiren Rijiju's daughter sings Mohammed Rafi song, Smriti Irani reacts

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development shared the adorable clip in her stories and wrote, ‘Mere bhai @kiren.rijiju ki suputri’ (My brother Kiren Rijiju’s daughter)

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju recently took to Instagram to share a short video of his daughter singing the Bollywood classic - Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.

The minister is quite active on Instagram and often takes to the social media platform to treat his followers with snippets from his life, along with other official updates.

The little one can be heard singing a medley of this song along with the old classic Oh, My Darling Clementine.

Here's the video:

“O My Darling…”, the Minister captioned the post.

The video has been viewed multiple times and flooded with beautiful comments. Though the video was widely appreciated by the social media users, but what has caught everyone's attention is Union Minister Smriti Irani’s reaction who shared the adorable clip in her stories and wrote,"Mere bhai @kiren.rijiju ki suputri (My brother Kiren Rijiju’s daughter)."

Other users have also appreciated the little one and wrote, "Soooo beautiful... God bless." Another wrote that the video was adorable.

A user appreciated the talent of the child while one person seemed unhappy. He criticised the minister for posting the video and asked him to focus on serving the country.

It is to be noted that the song was sung by legendary singers Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi and featured in the film C.I.D. which was released in the year 1956.

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development is also quite active on social media and earlier this year, had posted a hilarious old video of a father and daughter singing Kabir Singh’s Kaise Hua. The clip was initially posted on YouTube in 2020.

What do you think of this cute video shared by Kiren Rijiju?

