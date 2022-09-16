After receiving the clothes Nasar Thootha gets them dry-cleaned and stores them in air-tight packets for the brides

Donning the perfect wedding ensemble tops every girl’s bucket list, however. not many are lucky enough to afford a brand new dress. While time and again the internet has brought forth unique stories that leave you inspired, this time it made sure to win over your heart completely.

This is because you must have surely heard about food banks, blood banks, or even a book bank, but a Kerala taxi driver has come up with the idea of a dress bank. And not just any dress, it’s a wedding dress bank. Nasar Thootha has come up with a unique idea of a wedding dress bank, to help girls who can’t afford dresses for their special day.

Nasar is a taxi driver in Kerala’s Malappuram district and gives out once-used dresses. Turning out to be “an angel in disguise,” Nasar provides once-used wedding attires like lehenga, saree, and gowns among others, which are donated by the privileged families to the women who are unable to afford them.

According to Aljazeera, Nasar has so far helped more than 260 underprivileged women, on the most important day of their lives, with free outfits. Now an old video of Nasar is resurfacing on the internet, wherein he can be seen organising the dresses in a store.

Sharing the video, former executive director of the UN Environment Programme, Erik Solheim wrote, “Taxi driver Nasar Thootha in Kerala India has a unique venture – a Dress Bank that collects used wedding dresses & offers them to needy brides. Everyday hero!”

Taxi driver Nasar Thootha in Kerala India 🇮🇳has a unique venture – a Dress Bank that collects used wedding dresses & offers them to needy brides. Everyday hero! pic.twitter.com/WmsBtXEOxq — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 14, 2022



After returning from Saudi Arabia, Nasar decided to start this unique charitable venture in 2020. After requesting people to pass on their idle wedding dresses, Nasar began it all from a room. Impressively, a huge number of people turned up to donate their dresses, and Nasar received several ensembles on his doorstep, of which many arrived anonymously.

After receiving the clothes, Nasar gets them dry-cleaned and then stores them in an air-tight packet. All the women who can’t afford their wedding dresses, contact Nasar via Facebook, and then they visit the bank to choose the dress as per their liking. For women who can’t come themselves, Nasar even gets the dresses delivered to them.

As of now, Nasar has 800 dresses, fit for Hindu, Christian, and Muslim brides.

