New Delhi: A Karnataka school has come under fire for allegedly playing ‘azan’ and making students offer namaz at a cultural event being organised as part of the sports meet on the school premises.

The video of the incident, which took place at the Mother Teresa Memorial School in Karnataka’s Udupi district, has gone viral, inviting the ire of some Hindu organisations who staged a protest in front of the school.

In the video shared by Hate Detector on Twitter on 16 November, the students can be seen performing namaz as ‘azan’ is being played out on the loudspeaker.

“The #MotherTeresa memorial school had conducted its annual sports day celebrations and students were performing welcome songs during the event. Students performed songs from all three religions,” tweeted Hate Detector along with the video.

The school management, however, apologised after the protesters objected to the incident and also admitted that it was a mistake to play ‘azan’.

In the purported video, the school teacher is also heard saying that the prayer was organised to show harmony and equality in the society, but it was a mistake to play azan.

Some protestors countered saying that there cannot be any other song for national unity than the national anthem and the national song.

Some Hindu outfits staged a demonstration against the school management on Tuesday as well.

Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, condemned the school management for “forcing the Hindu students to perform namaz”.

In a statement, Gowda alleged that the school had in the past banned Hindu students from wearing ‘bindi’ on the forehead, bangles and anklets, which was against the Karnataka Education Act.

He said he would lodge a complaint with the National Child Rights Commission and the state education department.

