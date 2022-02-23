Watch: ITBP Commandant completes 65 push-ups at 17,500 feet at -30 degree Celsius in Ladakh

Social media users have lauded the ITBP official, saying that age is no bar for practice and hard work

Be it harsh weather conditions or other difficult circumstances, our soldiers always display a resilient spirit and achieve the impossible. Our defence personnel protect the nation by guarding our borders at all times.

In one such video which is going viral on the internet, a Commandant can be seen completing 65 push-ups in the snow-clad area of Ladakh.

The video was shared by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on their official Twitter handle. In the one-minute-clip, ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal is seen doing push-ups in the snow. The 55-year-old begins with enthusiasm and the person capturing him starts counting the push-ups done by Sonal.

The Commandant keeps doing push-ups in great speed, without losing balance. As he reaches 65 push-ups, Sonal smiles at the camera and finishes by standing up and raising his arms in the air to show victory.

Watch the video here:

Push-ups at icy heights... ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers #FitIndia #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/Fc6BnfmGqH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022

The clip was shared with a caption which said that ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completed more than 60 push-ups in one go at 17,500 feet and at a temperature of -30 degree Celsius around Ladakh. What makes this video extremely heart-warming is that while performing the task, the defense personnel had a smile on his face throughout and did not flinch even for a second. The soldier is seen wearing winter clothes and is covered from head to toe while achieving the feat. The clip went viral on Twitter and has gained around 3,800 views since it was shared on 23 February. Social media users have lauded the ITBP official, saying that age is no bar for practice and hard work. Many people have also saluted Sonal and said that his video was extremely inspiring.

Great

Salutes to our forces

Thank God govt not asked you to give credit to Modi ji for this — Munish Malhotra (@m94274231) February 23, 2022

@Ratan sing, proud of you Sir. You are inspiration for all countrymen. Jai Hind — Vijayanand Rane (@VijayanandRane) February 23, 2022

Yo world…anyone who can match our himveers? — TRK (@TRK30Dec) February 23, 2022

This is however, not the first time when our defence personnel have shown great strength in harsh winter conditions. In January this year, a video of a jawan guarding the borders at 17,000 feet near the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media. The Indian Army personnel was seen braving heavy snowfall and winds to guard the nation from intruders.

