WATCH: Indigenously developed torpedo successfully engages underwater target

In an another significant milestone for the Indian Navy, an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engaged an underwater target on Tuesday
“Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in #IndianNavy‘s & @DRDO_India‘s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain,” tweeted the Indian Navy.
(Video source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/dq99k4If6q
— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023
This achievement of the Navy is special in many ways as it will curb anti-national activities from inside the sea.
