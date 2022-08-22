The huge gathering and enthusiasm of the crowd made Mahindra trip down memory lane. He shared how Boston used to have a small Indian population during his college days in 1973.

India is celebrating its 75 years of independence this year. On 15 August, every citizen in the country responded to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with much enthusiasm by hoisting the Tricolour atop their houses. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra has come up with a video that shows, besides India, how Indians worldwide celebrated Independence Day with great fervour. The video was first uploaded by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the Mahindra chairman re-shared it with a nostalgic caption.

When I started college in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering! https://t.co/9eTEAJf0OJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

In the video, a group of people can be spotted watching the Indian National flag do rounds in the sky. The American flag and the Indian Tiranga are attached side by side on the banner of a plane that is flying overhead. Pandit wrote in the caption, “Indians in Boston (U.S.A) celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence .#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Aasman me bhi Tiranga . #VandeMataram.”

The huge gathering and enthusiasm of the crowd there made Mahindra trip down memory lane. He shared how Boston used to have a small Indian population during his college days in 1973. He also expressed how much pride the scene brought to him. The caption of his post reads, “When I started college in Boston in ‘73, there was a small Indian population, just one Indian restaurant of any merit & classmates still asked the cliche questions about tigers & snakes in India. So you can understand how delighted I was to see this proud gathering!”

Since being uploaded, the 32-second-long clip has earned more than 1 lakh views so far on Twitter and gained various reactions from the users. One of the users noted, “The world has changed drastically from the 1970s drastically and we Indians are subtly dominating it everywhere,” while another individual shared, “I just dropped off my daughter at UC Berkeley for her freshman year. She was born and raised in L.A. How times have changed. Berkeley has tons of Indian restaurants and students now.”

