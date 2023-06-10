WATCH: Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy undertook carrier battle group (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea.

It demonstrated the formidable capability in ensuring sustained air ops across the vast maritime expanse and underscoring our commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests, read a statement.

SKY IS THE LIMIT#IndianNavy undertakes twin-carrier CBG ops with more than 35 aircraft in #ArabianSea, demonstrating its formidable capability in ensuring sustained air ops across the vast maritime expanse & underscoring our commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests. pic.twitter.com/yOsvHFvQqM — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 10, 2023

The seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as fleet ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea based air power and India’s role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond, the Navy said.

Last month, the Navy made the first-ever MiG-29K fighter jet night landing on INS Vikrant.

It stated that this is an important step towards the Indian government’s goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector.

