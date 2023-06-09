WATCH: Illegal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, 3 dead, many feared trapped

At least three people have died and several others are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed near Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Friday.

The mine at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad collapsed around 10:30 am.

“Portion of BCCL open mine collapsed. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL’s report. Action will be taken according to the report,” news agency ANI quoted Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhanbad as saying.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: A portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed in Dhanbad. One body has been recovered. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ykcOzcSKEV — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, told news agency PTI that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

VIDEO | Visuals from the site in Jharkhand's Dhanbad where at least three people died and many feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ak05QjHouX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023

As per an eyewitness, many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

"With the help of the locals, three people were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," PTI report quoted an eyewitness as saying.

With inputs from agencies

