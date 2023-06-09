India

WATCH: Illegal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, 3 dead, many feared trapped

The mine at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) collapsed around 10:30 am. An eyewitness said that many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when it caved in

Umang Sharma June 09, 2023 16:09:51 IST
Illegal mine collapses in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Representational Image/PTI.

At least three people have died and several others are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed near Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Friday.

The mine at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad collapsed around 10:30 am.

“Portion of BCCL open mine collapsed. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL’s report. Action will be taken according to the report,” news agency ANI quoted Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhanbad as saying.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, told news agency PTI that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

As per an eyewitness, many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

"With the help of the locals, three people were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," PTI report quoted an eyewitness as saying.

With inputs from agencies

