WATCH: IAF fighter jets touch down on UP's Purvanchal Expressway as part of emergency exercise

Indian Air Force’s fighter jets touched the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Saturday as part of an emergency exercise.

#WATCH | Sultanpur, UP: As part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations take place on the Purvanchal Expressway pic.twitter.com/BhUCCDWZ3D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2023

“Around 10 jets and aircraft performed a touch-and-go exercise on the airstrip in which one AN32 (Transport aircraft) completely landed on the airstrip,” ANI quoted District Magistrate Sultanpur Jasjeet Kaur as saying.

“This is an emergency exercise performed by IAF to check the quality and strength of the airstrip so that emergency jets could easily land and go on the airstrip,” said the DM.

She said that the Mirage fighter jet, Jaguar jet and Antonov AN32 were part of the exercise. “Today’s IAF emergency exercise was performed in the presence of senior IAF officials and ground staff. Mirage fighter jet, Jaguar jet and Antonov AN32 were part of today’s exercise,” said Jasjeet Kaur.

According to reports, IAF officials inspected the Sultanpur airstrip before aircraft operations as a part of regular training of civil and military functionaries.

