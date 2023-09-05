WATCH: How UP CM Yogi Adityanath decided to felicitate ‘real’ teachers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Teacher’s Day rolled out a state-wide scheme to equip all the government-run primary schools with tablet computers.

The state has acquired over two lakh tablets for being distributed.

He said, “Two years ago on Teacher’s Day question about respecting the teacher of the State came in front of us. I cancelled the event because when I saw the list there were names who had never taught. I asked why are these names here, I see them daily roaming around… They are not making the basic foundation strong but making it hollow. Then I gave the department the duty to improve the list…”

The scheme has been designed to bridge the digital divide. Moreover, educationists believe that the tablet computers will encourage both teachers as well as students. These devices, they said, would help schools in honing the administration of schools as well as tailoring the curriculum and lessons to the needs of the students.

With inputs from agencies