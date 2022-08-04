Watch: How man saves younger brother from a dramatic fall in Kerala

The man was cleaning the terrace when he lost his grip and took the fall, however, his elder brother was there to save him

They say, “You do not have to be a superhero to save someone.” Just a little bit of courage and correct timing will do the needful. A case in point is a video that is making rounds on the Internet. It is about how a man was saved by his brother.

The clip opens with a person who is busy watering the walls. We can also spot a child playing in the courtyard. Moments later, the man drops the water pipe and tries to catch his brother who falls from the balcony. In the next frame, the man lands on his brother.

The body language of the two men shows that they have suffered minor injuries while landing on the ground. We can also see a woman walking towards the courtyard after the incident happened.

As per the details mentioned in the clip, the incident, which was recorded on the CCTV footage, took place on 31 July.

Netizens have pointed out that it could have been fatal. Some were equally confused with the woman's reaction. There was so sign of panic at all. A person said, “It could be fatal for the one trying to stop him but seems lucky to escape with a few spasms.”

It could be fatal for the one trying to stop him but seems lucky to escape with few spasms.. — Tirumala Nalla (@iamntr) August 4, 2022

Another was surprised by the reaction of the woman. She seemed extremely calm. “What is this lady looking at? No sign of panic,” the comment read.

What is this lady looking at ? No sign of panic...Jeezz — Jinxpm (@Jinxpm1) August 4, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user said, “Exactly. Just like, very casual.”

exactly.. just like, very casual..!! — Hemnath Gops (@gl_gops) August 4, 2022

According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place in Kerala. It has also been said that the two men in the footage are brothers, and the elder brother caught his younger sibling moments before he hit the ground. The younger man was reportedly cleaning the terrace when the incident occurred.

