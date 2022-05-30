Watch: Heavy shower with hailstorm lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat wave

The gusty wind and rains caused some destruction in several places across the National Capital including uprooting trees, damaging cars, and disrupting traffic, both on road and air

The National Capital finally breathed a sigh of relief as sudden rainfall accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Regions on Monday. The much-needed rain has brought down the searing Temperature and provided respite to the residents.

The gusty wind and heavy shower also caused some destruction in several places across the capital. Traffic in some areas came to a standstill, trees were uprooted and power cuts were experienced due to the thunderstorm. In some visuals shared by Delhi residents, the cars can be seen shaking on the roads and ACs are seen dangling from a media firm’s building.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a car can be seen trapped under a tree at Connaught Place. However, no casualty has been reported as the car was unoccupied. Another clip showed a canopy on its side, toppled by the gusty winds at Vijay Chowk. Places like Lodhi Road, Bhai Vir Singh Marg and RK Ashram Marg also experienced the sheer intensity of the thunderstorm.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/wdc7QDK2ZY — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm topples the canopy at Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/u5sogqiqNT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Lodhi road & RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Flight services were also affected due to the bad weather. As per the flight tracking websites, many passengers were waiting at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for the sky to clear up and the services to resume again.

Domestic Airlines company Indigo informed the travellers through Twitter to keep enough time in their hands as several flights could get delayed for the bad weather condition. The tweet said, “Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle and keep a check on your flight status. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter or Facebook.”

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

The regional weather department of Delhi had forecast a thunderstorm with a light to moderate shower and wind at the speed of 50 kmph over neighbouring areas of west, north-west, south, and south-west Delhi. As per the report, the thunderstorm was likely to hit places like Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhiwari in Rajasthan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.