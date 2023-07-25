Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to traffic snarls, waterlogging and disruption of normal life.

Due to the incessant rains in Mumbai, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area has caved in. One-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence.

#WATCH | Due to the incessant rains in Mumbai, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area has caved in. One-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence. pic.twitter.com/AYUMhyDy5e — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued orange alert for Mumbai today.

Mumbai experienced its first landslide of the season on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The Andheri area in the western suburbs was struck by a landslide. However, no casualties was reported from the spot.

According to the officials of the disaster cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gravel began coming down from a hillock adjoining the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) in the Chakala neighbourhood at Andheri (East).

“All the 168 rooms in the building have been vacated. Due to the rain last night loose soil started to roll down, detaching their firm grip from the topsoil,” said an official.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that instructions have been given to the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rescue people who are stuck in rains.

He further mentioned that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)2, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are working together to rescue people.

“All the emergency agencies NDRFs, SDRFs and Municipal cooperations, everyone is on alert mode. They are working on rescue operations and assure the public gets proper relief facilities. Since morning I am in contact with the Secretaries and DMs, and people are being shifted to safe places,” CM Shinde said.

Few day back India Meteorological Department issued a Red alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an ‘Orange’ alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.

Many local trains are not functioning normally due to torrential rainfall.