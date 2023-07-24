WATCH | Gujarat deals with waterlogged airport, wild animals appear on roads as rain batters state

With monsoon rains gripping India, the season’s heavy downpour has wreaked havoc like never before in the country. The recent unprecedented rainfall has been caused primarily by the effects of Western Disturbances, a cyclonic circulation, and the Axis of the Monsoon Trough, according to scientists. Although, no part of the country has been bereft of its effects, the recent case highlights the harsh impact caused by incessant rainfall in India’s western state of Gujarat. The state, which is bounded by the Arabian Sea in the west, has suffered immensely with Ahmedabad and Junagadh districts being severely affected. With a waterlogged airport, wild animals roaming freely on roads and floating LPG cylinders visible in plain sight, the rains have disrupted normalcy in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for the state forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” for today, 24 July. Meanwhile, various videos and photos have surfaced online demonstrating the effect of the incessant rain on normal life.

Check out some Twitter posts:

One user wrote: “Junagadh has never seen such devastation. Here the torrential rains have dragged even dumb animals.”

“Is this the Gujarat model? Gas cylinders are floating on the roads due to rain,” wrote another.

A third said: “A crocodile was observed in a residential area of Talala, Gir, in #Gujarat, late at night yesterday, as the Hiran River water level rose.”

A crocodile was observed in a residential area of Talala, Gir, in #Gujarat, late at night yesterday, as the water level in the Hiran River rose.

Another described scenes outside the Ahmedabad airport, forwarded to him by a pilot friend. The user wrote: “Ahmedabad airport @ahmairport is river-like. How does one get to the terminal after landing?”

Another user pointed out how wild animals had escaped the jungle and entered the urban areas instead. ‘Go Gujarat’ wrote: “Due to heavy rains and floods in Junagadh, a lion was seen on the streets of Junagadh.”

A MoneyControl report with inputs from PTI said that Gujarat seems to have little respite as it prepares for very heavy rains in its districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sent alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

A few weeks back, similar conditions plagued Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people dead. As the rains continue to bring city life to halt, a flood-like situation again looms over Delhi, the national capital.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Yamuna river’s water levels in the national capital breached the evacuation mark of 206 metres with the peak level at 206.01m at 10 am in Delhi Railway Bridge on 23 July, according to the Central Water Commission. The CWC is a premier technical organisation in the country for water resources.