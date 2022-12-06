The groom’s arrival is one of the biggest moments during a wedding. The moment can become even more special if the groom makes his arrival unique. One such video of a unique arrival has been shared on Instagram recently. Usually, grooms arrive on a horse, but the groom shown in this video appears on a bike with his pet dog. The dog can be seen sitting in front of him as he rides the bike. The wedding crowd seems to be very impressed by this arrival, and everyone cheers the groom and his dog with full enthusiasm. The caption of the video read, “Like a boss”.

Have a look at this video:



The video won a lot of hearts on social media. A viewer commented, “Every dog should get such a family.” A user wrote, “After all, they’re family.” Some people called him a “real pet lover”.

This is not the only video on social media which shows a unique arrival of the groom. A video was shared on YouTube and other platforms in which a groom arrived in a coffin with the help of his friends in his own wedding.

Have a look at this video here:



In the beginning of the clip, a car stopped at the entrance of the venue. Then six men dressed in suits, who appeared to be the groom’s friends, took out a large black-coloured coffin from the car and began to walk towards the stage. Two bridesmaids dressed in blue outfits were seen walking in the front as well. The guests appeared to be confused. People got shocked when they saw the groom coming out of a coffin.

In another unique wedding, a couple in Gurugram got their pet dog married to another canine in the neighbourhood. In the wedding, the similar rituals of a traditional Indian wedding were performed. A total of 100 guests were invited by the couple.

Have a look at this video here:



The name of male dog was Sheru and that of the female dog was Sweety. The wedding of the furry animals took place in Palam Vihar Extension.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.