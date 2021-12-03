Watch: Goat runs away with files from block office in Kanpur, employee gives chase

During the chase, someone had filmed a video of the incident which then went viral on social media. Many people found the incident hilarious while others made puns on the incident

A hilarious video of a goat entering an office and escaping with some files in its mouth has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shot at Kanpur's Chaubepur block office, a goat is seen running away with some files while an employee chases the goat around the office premises in a bid to save the files.

During the chase, someone had filmed a video of the incident which then went viral on social media. Many people found the incident hilarious while others made puns regarding the funny incident. The hilarious footage has been shared widely till date.

Watch the hysterical video here-

https://twitter.com/umashankarsingh/status/1466633171772919813

In the 22-second clip, an employee of the Chaubepur block office can be seen walking towards the goat who has some files in its mouth. The animal starts running as soon as the employee approaches it. The employee can be heard telling the goat, ‘Arrey yaar tu de’ (Give the papers) as he chases the animal.

As per Times of India, the animal had entered a vacant room at Panchayat Secretary Office in the block on Wednesday, 1 December. It emerged from the room some moments later with a file in its mouth. The moment an employee saw the goat with the documents, he ran to save the file and chaos ensued.

Manulal Yadav, the Chaubepur Block Development Officer told news agency ANI that the goat ran away with scrap papers which it took from an office near the canteen. Many people thought that the goat ran away with official documents but Yadav negated the idea.

He also added that the some of the papers were swallowed by the animal. As per Yadav, the incident was a case of negligence on part of the employees since they were working outside their rooms, despite instructions to the contrary. As per news reports, an explanation has been sought from the employees

What are your thoughts on the video?

