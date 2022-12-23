Watch: German ambassador to India celebrates Delhi winter 'with chai and matthi'

The winter arrives as a reminder of two largely-celebrated festivals – Christmas and New Year. From decorating Christmas trees to having delicious wintry dishes, the tradition of the glittering celebrations was initially recognised across Western countries in the past. But now, the rest of the world including India is also quite acquainted with these. Since the festivities are knocking at the door, Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, extended his best wishes for the upcoming holidays through a video message on Twitter.

The special clip opens on a cold morning in Delhi with Ackermann standing with a cup of tea and a local dish, Matthi (a kind of biscuit) in his hands. A desi rickshaw and an embellished Christmas tree can be spotted in the backdrop. Though the German misses the snowy Christmas weather in his homeland, according to him, it’s also evident in India that the holiday season is coming up.

Ackermann asserted, “Even without snow and Glühwein (a traditional German wine), we are sensing the holiday season coming up. I am standing here with tea and matthi to celebrate the winter in Delhi.” In the end, he wished the viewers “a nice Christmas and a good start to the New Year 2023.” Additionally, the diplomat translated his greetings to his mother tongue for his countrymen.

The caption of the post noted, “No snow or Glühwein. Enjoying the winter and looking forward to the festivities full of Delhi style with chai and matthi. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year 2023!”

In response, the comment section saw a number of users extending their wishes to the German ambassador. A person wrote, “Merry Christmas Philipp. Look forward to chai pe charcha in the coming years.”

Merry Christmas, Philipp!

Another user stated in German, “Merry Christmas, Dr Ackermann and also a very happy new year.”

An individual noted, “Sir, Merry Christmas to you too and happy holidays.”

Since being dropped on the internet, Ackermann’s post has earned more than so far. It has also garnered thousands of likes on the microblogging site. Did you like the German native’s “Dilli style” winter celebration? What’s on your list for Christmas and New Year holidays?

