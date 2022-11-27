WATCH: First India-Australia 'AUSTRAHIND-2022' joint military exercise to take place in Rajasthan from 27 Nov

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the joint Military Exercise between the Indian Army & Australian Army will be conducted in Rajasthan from 27 November-11 December with a focus on ‘Peace Keeping Operations’ under the UN mandate.

Called ‘AUSTRAHIND-2022’ will take place at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges and see the participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies.

#AustraHind The inaugural Edition of Joint Military Exercise between #IndianArmy & #AustralianArmy ‘AUSTRAHIND-2022’ will be conducted at #Rajasthan from 27 Nov-11 Dec 2022 with focus on #PeaceKeeping Operations under the UN mandate.#IndiaAustraliaFriendship pic.twitter.com/ZfTNRvXTGG — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 27, 2022

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.

Excercise to be conducted annually

The AUSTRAHIND will be an annual event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate, the press release added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.