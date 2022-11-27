India

WATCH: First India-Australia 'AUSTRAHIND-2022' joint military exercise to take place in Rajasthan from 27 Nov

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment

FP Staff November 27, 2022 14:55:10 IST
Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter by the Indian Army. Twitter/@adgpi

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the joint Military Exercise between the Indian Army & Australian Army will be conducted in Rajasthan from 27 November-11 December with a focus on ‘Peace Keeping Operations’ under the UN mandate.

Called ‘AUSTRAHIND-2022’ will take place at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges and see the participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies.

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment, a press release by the Ministry of Defence said.

Excercise to be conducted annually

The AUSTRAHIND will be an annual event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate, the press release added.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: November 27, 2022 15:04:23 IST

