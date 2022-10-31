Watch: Fire-breathing stunt goes horribly wrong after man's beard goes up in flames

Fire stunts can sometimes go horribly wrong and so was the case with a man who accidentally set himself ablaze while carrying out a risky fire-breathing stunt. A video of the shocking incident has also gone viral where the man can be seen breathing fire with petrol in his mouth. However, to his shock, the stunt backfired and his beard was seen going up in flames in a matter of a few seconds. The video has been shared by an Instagram user named Ravi Patidar and has gone viral in no time.

As the video plays on, a man seemingly standing on a stage can be seen holding a fire stick as he asks for the bottle of petrol. While performing in front of the audience, he puts petrol in his mouth and then goes on to spit it out on the fire.

However, things go wrong after the petrol catches fire causing his face and beard to also go into flames. While the man was stunned over the matter, several onlookers were also shocked and intervened to help. Two men climbed up to the stage and vigorously patted his face to douse the fire with their hands.

Luckily, the man was saved and no serious damages were incurred. Notably, the place of the incident and the occasion is not yet known.

Social media users who were also shocked by the incident took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some sounded concerned for the man, some also criticised such stunts.

A user wrote, “Bhai yah sab chhod do Apne Ghar walon ki taraf dekho (Look at your family instead of doing such things)”, while another wrote, “Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie (It is a very dangerous stunt. Not everyone should do this.”

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a similar video had gone viral where a young man accidentally set himself on fire while performing a similar fire stunt.

While the man’s entire body got engulfed in the fire, he was saved by the people present at the puja pandal.

