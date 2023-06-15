WATCH: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, second in a day

A second fire broke out in Delhi today at a bakery in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders have reached the spot to put out the fire.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu7fHwc6i3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

This is the second such incident in the national capital in a single day. Earlier today, students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar escaped a fire through the window with the help of wires. A blaze was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Videos from the spot have gone viral which show students of the coaching centre hanging for their life holding the wire as smoke comes out of the top floor of the building.

A report by PTI quoted Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, saying that a call about the fire was received at 12:27 pm. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries were reported.

“We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it. Some children got scared and came out of the window. Four children have sustained minor injuries,” Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.

