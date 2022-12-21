Watch: Fight between IndiGo crew and passenger goes viral

New Delhi: A video of an argument between a passenger and one of the crew members of IndiGo airline has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on the airline’s Istanbul-Delhi flight over food.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant" An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

The video shows the crew member accusing the passenger of talking to the staff rudely which made them cry.

The air hostess is seen telling the passenger "You are pointing a finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding..."

Meanwhile, Indigo has said, "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times."

The airline further added that the passenger asked for a sandwich and the crew told him they will check if the food item is available on the flight but the man started shouting at the airhostess.

