Watch: Elephant herd gets trapped in Karnataka canal, rescued by forest officials

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to social media to share the video of the elephants struggling to get out of the canal.

A herd of wild elephants got trapped in a canal in the Mysuru district of Karnataka on 10 January. The incident took place when the herd tried to cross the canal as it was being chased by villagers.

As per a Times Of India report, the elephants had strayed into the Gurupura village and damaged crops. When the villagers chased them, they entered the Lakshmana Tirtha river canal in Hanagodu village.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to social media to share the video of the elephants struggling to get out of the canal. He wrote that "linear infrastructure in elephant corridors" is testing the limits of these animals. Nanda further informed that the tuskers were "lucky" to be rescued by Forest Department officials.

Linear infrastructure in elephant corridors are testing their limits…

These we’re lucky to have been rescued later by Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/pwSP5cJ4KX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 10, 2022

In the video clip, five animals can be seen slipping multiple times, as they try to climb out of the canal. Several villages can be heard shouting in the background of the video.

According to a senior forest official, the herd was trapped in the canal after villagers tried to push back the elephants into the forest. The animals were not able to cross the canal due to the flow of the water, with slippery banks adding to their problem, according to an Indian Express report.

Forest officials later arrived at the spot and helped the wild elephants get out of the canal and continue on to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The clip of the herd of wild elephants struggling to climb out of the canal has started a serious debate on the internet.

Many users urged the state government to ensure better planning of developmental projects to minimise human-animal conflict.

This is why wildlife friendly planning and development is required. Wildlife do have their rights and ignoring those will only increase the conflicts and compromise the animal welfare.pic.twitter.com/VKP3pRxMDm — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 10, 2022

Several users slammed the villagers more making the animals panic by shouting at them. Some people wrote that a 45-degree incline of river banks and other structures was a nightmare for large animals.

Sad part is people where acting crazy making noise, which will affect animals and make them even more panic!

We should educate people not to behave like that, pls consider this Sir. Let's educate people who live in forest borders on Animal behaviour. — ಕೃಷ್ಣಪ್ರಿಯೆ (@MonicaGRaju) January 10, 2022

Many wrote that viewing the jumbos struggle so much was painful.

There struggle n helplessness is pitiful and painful to watch. Relevant authorities must come up with a solution for hassle free crossing — Sugandha🇮🇳 (@sugandha_03) January 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?