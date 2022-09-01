Watch: Elephant blesses baby with its trunk; Twitter says 'Ganapati Bappa Moriya'

As per mythology, elephants are hugely considered the living representation of Ganapati Bappa

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began across the nation on Wednesday, people enthusiastically and fervently brought Bappa home.

Soon, several exciting videos started buzzing across social media.

From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-style Ganesha to artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creating a massive sand idol in Puri, the internet world witnessed a variety of incidents.

In addition, here we have come up with something new. It is a Twitter video that shows an elephant blessing an infant. As per mythology, elephants are hugely considered the living representation of Ganapati Bappa. So the occurrence during the festival has undoubtedly excited internet users.



The clip has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his handle. In the video, a woman can be seen standing in front of an elephant with her baby on her lap. In a moment, the animal lifts its trunk up and puts it on their heads. It seems that the elephant is showering blessings on them.

Since it surfaced on Twitter, the clip has received over 50,000 views and almost 4,000 likes so far. Users were left in wow after watching it. They went on to wish everyone a “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” through the comment section.

A user noted, “That’s a great human quality that God put in some animals.”

God is great for creating us. ❤️ — Mahesh Babu (@Mahesh_Babu777) August 31, 2022



Another agreed, “The mother is fortunate indeed.”

Wow!The mother is fortunate indeed. — Sanjeevani Jadhav (@SanjeevaniJadh6) August 31, 2022



A person pointed out the risk of taking the baby close to an elephant and mentioned, “It seems to be a bad idea. A bit more load on the child’s head would have been dangerous.”

This is not the only video featuring an elephant that has gone viral. Another incident has been caught on camera from somewhere in Mumbai. A Twitter user named Pooja Nikam posted the moment where an elephant can be seen welcoming Ganesha during a procession. It took a garland with its trunk and put it over a giant idol of Ganapati Bappa. A lot of people can also be seen enjoying the procession.



The beautiful sight has attracted Twitter users and gathered nearly 50,000 likes so far. Users marked their presence in the comment section with the iconic “Ganapati Bappa Moriya” chant. A viewer noted, “This can only happen in India.” Another person slammed the mahout for putting a stick into the animal’s ear.

Until you are unable to see the little man sitting on top of the elephant rubbing its ears with a stick, thi will seem beautiful.

The irony is that we are torturing a living elephant to garland an elephant-headed God’s statue. — Sidhant Pattnayak (@SidhantPatnayak) August 31, 2022

wow Such a wonderful moment — Rajesh Rampure (@RajeshRampure2) August 31, 2022

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 — Vinay (@Vinay58246976) August 31, 2022



This year, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will continue till 9 September. The immersion of the Ganesha idol will mark the conclusion of this major Hindu festival.

