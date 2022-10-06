We often come across the phrase ‘age is just a number’ and especially when it comes to music, the passion among people transcends beyond any kind of barriers. One such example recently came to light after an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu was seen joyfully grooving to a song on a public bus, thus winning hearts instantly over the internet.

The video is from a government bus in Tamil Nadu where the woman was standing at the front side of the bus, waiting to get down from the vehicle. However, when a popular Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran’s (MGR) song started playing in the background, the woman got charged up and started dancing to it.

Seemingly, a fan of the legendary actor, the woman was carefree and quite enjoying herself in the moment.

A video of BBC Tamil was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on her official Twitter handle, where the woman, while defying age stereotypes, can be seen dancing to the famous Tamil song Naan maanthoppil Nindrirunthen from the 1965 film, Enga Veettu Pillai. In her caption, Sahu wrote, “Age no bar Place no bar Enjoy every moment of life Just see the video to learn this beautiful life lesson from a senior woman grooving in a bus in Tamil Nadu on a popular MGR song.”

In the 45-second video, the woman, between her dance moves, also turns behind at regular intervals and smiles while looking at the camera. In the meantime, many other passengers who were also amused by her act took videos and pictures of the same and shared them widely on social media. The woman was dressed up in a saree and was carrying a handbag in her left hand.

Check some reactions:

Live the moment,my style. Thx u,much inspired — Saajeev (@DesanaLiving) October 6, 2022

Age is just a number , it’s all about mindset and attitude ❤️ — Adv Jyoti Jha (@advjyotijha) October 6, 2022

Yes Mam. If we forget our SELF and EGO, the momentary living starts. 👍 — Vasu R (@VasuRamasamy) October 6, 2022

Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full — avinash (@avinashs11) October 6, 2022

This old women is example for everyone — Star Mudasir (@MudasirStar) October 6, 2022

Rolling with a favorite number as the bus rolls make the journey, lively — suryanarayanan k (@surissoul) October 6, 2022

Madam, it can happen only in south of tamilnadu, where people get rid of their daily stress at such an opportunity. It also shows the lilting tune of yesteryear music directors like MSV . — Ravikumar (@Ravikum20798199) October 6, 2022

Many others also showered appreciation and praise for the woman’s sporting approach. A user commented “Wish more and more people could be like her, revealing in her own bliss, carefree and living life to the full”, while another wrote, “Age is just a number, it’s all about mindset and attitude.”

