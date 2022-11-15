Age is just a number and a new viral video has recently proved the same. A video has recently come to light from a metro train where an elderly couple was seen travelling together. However, what happened next will definitely bring a smile to your face. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a group of musicians performing on the train which grabbed the old man’s attention. Quite impressed by the music, the man asked his wife to join him for a dance but was turned down. It was then that the elderly man asked another female co-passenger to join him and she readily agreed.

Well, this was not it. The elder woman who was surprised by her husband’s gesture decided to take it further and went on to ask a fellow male passenger to dance with her. The man obliged her and then they were all dancing to the music while onlookers watched.

As they danced their hearts out, other passengers were heard laughing and cheering for them.

Watch the video:

The video was shared by an Instagram page named Good News Movement and was captioned with a sweet note, “This gives me life!!! What a fun commute.” A funny text was also added to the video which read, “Age is just a number! This elderly man wanted to dance, his wife didn’t, then she did!”

The video went viral in no time and many took to the comment section and shared their views. Social media users lauded the elderly couple’s sporting and uber-cool spirit. A person wrote, “Omg she even gave the eff you arm gesture to her husband bahahaha. I love her” while another person wrote, “What a beautiful moment! How wonderful to have been in the midst of this humanity.”

The heart-warming video has been grabbing people’s attention ever since it was shared. A third user wrote, “It made me smile and I want to grow old just like that. Your age number doesn’t count, your attitude does!” Another person said, “No wonder a couple like that has managed to stay together for so long (unless they’re recently married). Lovely people.”

