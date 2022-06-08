WATCH: Elderly couple begs to arrange money to get body of their son released from govt hospital in Bihar
A hospital employee allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the couple in exchange for the mortal remains
In a heartwrenching video, an elderly couple was seen "begging to arrange money to get their son's body released from a government hospital" in Bihar's Samastipur.
According to ANI, a hospital employee allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the couple in exchange for the mortal remains.
समस्तीपुर- जवान बेटे का पोस्टमार्टम के लिए माता पिता कर रहा है भिक्षाटन,पोस्टमार्टम कर्मी ने कहा 50 हज़ार लाओ और बेटे का शव ले जाओ।
यहां जीना भी मुश्किल और मरना भी मुश्किल।#बिहार pic.twitter.com/SZew1K1rwL
— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) June 8, 2022
The deceased youth's father said that he had gone missing some time back.
"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?," Mahesh Thakur, the deceased's father told ANI.
Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have vowed to take "strict action" in the matter.
"Those found responsible will not be spared," the news agency quoted Dr SK Chaudhary, Civil surgeon, Samastipur as saying.
With inputs from ANI
