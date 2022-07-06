In a video that is being widely shared on social media, Lata Shinde is seen playing the drums as part of the band to welcome the chief minister

New Delhi: Eknath Shinde received a grand welcome as he arrived at his family residence in Thane for the first time after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, the chief minister's wife Lata Shinde is seen playing the drums as part of the band to welcome him home.

#WATCH | Wife of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Lata Shinde, beat a drum to welcome him in Thane yesterday, 5th July. He was arriving at his home for the first time after becoming the CM of the state and received a warm welcome from his supporters. pic.twitter.com/0yzZUDJvtY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Shinde, who arrived in Thane on Tuesday night, was earlier welcomed by a large crowd of supporters at Anand Nagar.

The crowds had waited for several hours in heavy rain to greet him and as he arrived they showered his car with flower petals.

Also on Tuesday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis — who was made the deputy CM in the new government — was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers in Nagpur.

From the airport, the BJP leader, who was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, embarked on a 'jallosh yatra' (victory celebration) organised by his supporters.

Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

On 30 June, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.