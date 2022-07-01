Watch: DRDO successfully carries out maiden flight of Made-in-India unmanned aircraft

The Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator's airframe, undercarriage, flight controls, and avionics system were developed indigenously

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

The flight comes as a major milestone toward the development of unmanned combat aircraft and Made-in-India defence equipment.

“This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies,” the Ministry of Defence in a statement said.

Meanwhile, congratulating DRDO, defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the flight " is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft which will pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems."

It has been designed and developed by the Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment which is a research laboratory under the DRDO.

The vehicle's airframe, undercarriage, flight controls, and avionics system were developed indigenously.

