Many people across the world during their vacations love to visit wildlife sanctuaries and animal reserves where they go for safari rides to watch and observe wild animals and further spend some time surrounded by the wild. Such arrangements are made for tourists to help them with their tours inside the forest and reserves. While some measures are also taken to ensure the safety of the tourists, especially in the presence of wild animals, people are also duly instructed to follow rules during the safari so that certain boundaries are maintained and no one intrudes into the animals’ territory.

However, it seems like humans will continue to interfere in animal territories and further would end up putting their own lives at risk. This was recently witnessed during a safari tour where a group of people was suddenly attacked by a tiger after he felt threatened in his area.

The video of the entire episode was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Surender Mehra who pointed out how ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ became nothing but a forceful intrusion in their life.

Take a look:



As the video opens, the tourist vehicle was seen parked inside the forest while the people inside it spotted a tiger in the bushes and were trying to get a proper glimpse of the animal. Contrary to how people are asked to maintain silence in forests, the group was constantly talking which may have disturbed the tiger who suddenly pounced out and charged towards the vehicle.

However, the group started shouting which eventually frightened the animal away.

As soon as the video was posted, people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Be Careful in Safari. Your Loud Voice Sounds made Tiger Run back. And you all are safe. Thank God first. God bless you all. Congratulations”, while another person criticised the tourists for their disturbing acts. “True, forest dept should regulate the number of tourists visiting the core area with clear instructions to guides to stop recklessly following the tiger … there are other wild animals to watch”, one wrote.

Check some reactions:

Why can't people maintain silence during safari ? Their noises make wild animals uncomfortable.. these sorts of people should be banned entering the forest … — Prasun Bowade 🐅🐆🐘🦏 (@prasun004) November 27, 2022

There’s tourism so there are livelihoods, development & most importantly decreased poaching, increased reportage and transparency in numbers of tigers etc. yea too much of vehicles are bad, esp noisy canters. May be time to introduce fixed no. of E-buses/ E-SUVs in national parks — OnePlanet-OneHumanity (@swarup06me) November 27, 2022

Tourists especially new to forests have to be strickly briefed before safari not to make noise to be silent, so much noise by this visitors will obviously disturb wild animals — ravibk (@bkravi71) November 28, 2022

Staring directly at anybody means virtual intrusion of their personal space. Every creature will feel subconciously or conciously threatened if stared at. That's why women get offended by guys staring at them, and to men it's a signal of offence if strangers stare at them. — Anootosh Sarkar (@anootosh) November 28, 2022

But why the visitors have to risk their life in an open jeep? One leap by the tiger can cause heat attacks to some of them sitting in the jeep. The thrill will vanish in a second. — Prasad (@prasad1104) November 27, 2022



Notably, this is a clear example of how with passing time, human activities have grown drastically, causing them to intrude into the areas of wild animals. Such activities leave a long-lasting impact on the ecology as well as the growth and development of animals.