India

Watch: Disturbed by human presence, tiger charges towards tourist vehicle during safari

The video shared on Twitter has grabbed mixed reactions as many criticised the people for entering the animal's territory and disturbing it.

FP Trending November 29, 2022 13:43:34 IST
Watch: Disturbed by human presence, tiger charges towards tourist vehicle during safari

Disturbed by human presence, tiger charges towards tourist vehicle during safari. Twitter@surenmehra

Many people across the world during their vacations love to visit wildlife sanctuaries and animal reserves where they go for safari rides to watch and observe wild animals and further spend some time surrounded by the wild. Such arrangements are made for tourists to help them with their tours inside the forest and reserves. While some measures are also taken to ensure the safety of the tourists, especially in the presence of wild animals, people are also duly instructed to follow rules during the safari so that certain boundaries are maintained and no one intrudes into the animals’ territory.

However, it seems like humans will continue to interfere in animal territories and further would end up putting their own lives at risk. This was recently witnessed during a safari tour where a group of people was suddenly attacked by a tiger after he felt threatened in his area.

The video of the entire episode was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Surender Mehra who pointed out how ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ became nothing but a forceful intrusion in their life.

Take a look:


As the video opens, the tourist vehicle was seen parked inside the forest while the people inside it spotted a tiger in the bushes and were trying to get a proper glimpse of the animal. Contrary to how people are asked to maintain silence in forests, the group was constantly talking which may have disturbed the tiger who suddenly pounced out and charged towards the vehicle.

However, the group started shouting which eventually frightened the animal away.

As soon as the video was posted, people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Be Careful in Safari. Your Loud Voice Sounds made Tiger Run back. And you all are safe. Thank God first. God bless you all. Congratulations”, while another person criticised the tourists for their disturbing acts. “True, forest dept should regulate the number of tourists visiting the core area with clear instructions to guides to stop recklessly following the tiger … there are other wild animals to watch”, one wrote.

Check some reactions:


Notably, this is a clear example of how with passing time, human activities have grown drastically, causing them to intrude into the areas of wild animals. Such activities leave a long-lasting impact on the ecology as well as the growth and development of animals.

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 13:43:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral video: Mother chimpanzee's reunion with her newborn will leave you emotional
World

Viral video: Mother chimpanzee's reunion with her newborn will leave you emotional

After the delivery of the baby chimp, the mother and the baby were kept separated for two days. A video of their emotional reunion left users teary-eyed

Watch: Large flock of sheep continues to move in circle for days in China; reason still a mystery
World

Watch: Large flock of sheep continues to move in circle for days in China; reason still a mystery

The video shared by a Chinese media outlet shows several sheep moving together in a circle without any interruption. The video has gone viral and has grabbed the attention of many people, leaving them speculating over the possible reason for this strange behaviour

Viral video: Cop controls traffic in unique way; leaves internet impressed
World

Viral video: Cop controls traffic in unique way; leaves internet impressed

The viral video of the traffic cop has gone viral and won the hearts of many