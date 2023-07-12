WATCH: Delhi police deploy drone to locate woman's body parts strewn over Geeta Colony green belt

The Delhi police have deployed a drone to carry out a search in the vicinity following the discovery of dismembered body parts near the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi.

The authorities have summoned crime and forensics teams to the scene, and a case is being registered under section 302. The ongoing search aims to gather crucial evidence, while a thorough investigation is currently in progress, led by DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

#WATCH | Delhi police use a drone to conduct a search in the area after chopped body parts found near Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover Crime and forensics teams have been called. Case under section 302 is being registered. Search underway to collect evidence and further… https://t.co/C5stJpUwHj pic.twitter.com/ZcYxLTv84n — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

As per reports, police got information about the pieces of the woman’s body around 9:15 am. the body parts were strewn in many places near the flyover.

“We found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover. In one of them, we found the head, while the second bag had other body parts,” Kalsi said.

“The body is in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the parts. The victim is yet to be identified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted,” the DCP said.

Police said they have recovered two black polythene bags from the site.

“One polythene contains the head of the body and the other polythene contains other parts of the body. On the basis of long hair, we are assuming that it is the body of a woman. It is yet to be identified, probe underway,” Paramaditya, Joint CP, Central Range said.

The gory crime in the capital comes after 27-year-old Mumbai woman, Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala last year.

Poonawala later chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces and had alleged to have preserved them in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forest areas of Chhatarpur in south Delhi. He even had charred her face to hide her identity.

(With inputs from agencies)