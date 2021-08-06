Priyadarshini was seen slapping a man (cab driver) repeatedly in full public view on 30 July

The woman from Lucknow, who had recently grabbed headlines after slapping a cab driver at a traffic signal in the city's Krishna Nagar area, has gone viral again.

Just a week after that incident, another video has surfaced online where the woman, identified as Priyadarshini, can be seen arguing with her neighbours for painting the wall of their house black.

In the recent video, the woman can be heard urging a police officer to order the neighbour to redo or re-paint the black colour of the wall to something "anti-black". According to her, the black paint can attract "international drones" which can put the lives of others in danger.

“Aap aaj sabke saamne boliye inse ki ye apne ghar ko, jo kaala inhone paint kar rakha hai, usse anti-black karayien. Kyun, kyunki yaha pe international drones ghoomte hain aur inki vajah se puri colony walo ki life khatre me hai (Please tell these people to paint their house anti-black. International drones have been spotted in this area and the lives of this entire colony will be put at stake),” the woman could be heard saying in the video in Hindi.

To control the situation, the police officer responded to her saying that he will make her neighbours understand the consequences and explain the reason. The officer further also stated that he would take it in written from them regarding the matter.

Later, as the police urged the woman to go back to her house, she lashed out at the neighbours asserting that she was concerned about the youth of India.

As per reports, the video is said to be old, but it has gone viral now after the Lucknow traffic signal incident came to light. Also, the date, time and authenticity of the video is still unknown.

Priyadarshini was seen slapping a man (cab driver) repeatedly in full public view on 30 July. After a video of the incident went viral, it triggered massive protests on social media where people demanded her arrest. #ArrestLucknowGirl started to trend on Twitter soon after a video of the incident went viral social media.