Watch: Daring video of Indian Army paratroopers conducting aerial drill near Siliguri corridor

This is the second aerial insertion exercise by the army this month, and it took place during Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India

Near the vital Siliguri Corridor, a narrow area near the China border, the Indian Army conducted a large-scale aerial drill involving 600 paratroopers. The drill put rapid reaction teams to the test.

Several paratroopers can be seen jumping out of a plane in a video posted by news agency ANI. Multiple parachutes can be seen over the skyline as the squad jumps off the plane.

After watching the video, viewers have been discussing the Indian Army's might. One of them wrote, "Indian paratroopers are one of the best in the world. Don't mess with the Indian Army. PERIOD!"

ANI also reported that the exercise included advanced free-fall capabilities, insertion, surveillance, targeting practice, and capturing important objectives by getting behind enemy lines.

The Siliguri Corridor links India's northeastern states to the rest of the country. The corridor runs through Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh and is critical for ensuring that supplies to the region are not disrupted.

This is the second aerial insertion exercise by the Army this month, and it took place during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to India, his first since the Galwan Valley conflicts.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with Wang for three hours on Friday. He later defined India-China relations as “work in progress at a slower pace than desirable”.

Disengagement between China and India has currently taken place in Galwan, Gogra, and Pangong Tso. However, the situation in the Hot Springs region around PP 15 is still tense.

In view of the continuing military standoff, India has advocated that Depsang and Demchok be considered friction zones as well, but China has remained steadfast in its approach on Depsang and Demchok. This is one of the main reasons why China has avoided discussing any other regions in eastern Ladakh than those that became tense during the military standoff last year.

