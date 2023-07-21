WATCH: Crowd gathers in Kolkata to mark 'Shahid Diwas'; CM Mamata Banerjee to address rally
Trinamool Congress in West Bengal will observe its annual ‘Shahid Diwas’ on Friday to remember the 13 people who were shot dead in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest movement by the West Bengal Youth Congress.
Earlier today, a large crowd gathered near Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata where a rally of the TMC will be held to mark Martyrs Day.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address the rally in Kolkata today.
“The July 21 Martyrs’ Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers,” West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said in a video message.
#WATCH | West Bengal | A large crowd begins gathering near Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata where a rally of the TMC will be held today. CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to speak at the rally.
Trinamool Congress is observing its annual ‘Shahid Diwas’ today in remembrance of 13 people… pic.twitter.com/NvE1kryLCo
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
The rally for Shahid Divas will be held at Kolkata’s Esplanade. Over 5,500 police have been deployed between Exide crossing and Shyambazar and other important points of the city.
“Daily commuters should avoid visiting central Kolkata between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm, particularly stretches between Exide and MG Road-CR Avenue crossing and between Moulali and Babughat (excluding Strand Road). Traffic at Dorina crossing, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, SN Banerjee Road, Chowringhee Road, JL Nehru Road, Park Street, Central Avenue, Hastings, Queensway, Babughat and Lenin Sarani will be regulated,” said a joint commissioner.
The rally, considered to be a demonstration of TMC’s mass support and strength, is being held when several leaders of the party are behind bars in corruption cases. The cases are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation
With inputs from PTI
