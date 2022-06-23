According to a Times Now report, when Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey was asked about this incident, he stated that the video was a week old and officials have not received any complaint so far in connection with the incident.

A group of young men manhandled, thrashed and abused a man for allegedly kissing his wife in public. This shocking incident happened when the couple was taking bath at Ram ki Paidi, a series of ghats on the bank of River Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral.

In the video, the couple is seen sitting very close to each other in the water. A young man then walks up to the couple and drags the husband out. The woman is also seen trying to protect her husband as a group of men surround them. Some people hurl abuses at the man. A few men slapped him, while others showered blows on him.

“Don’t you have a family. Get him out of here. You should be ashamed,” said a young man in the crowd. Others were also shouting and hurling abuses at the couple. Another youth from the crowd can also be heard telling the man that “this vulgarity (kissing wife) will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”

Amid all this chaos, the wife tries to stop the crowd from beating her husband but she fails to do so as the angry mob overpowers her. They later take the man out of the water and walk away with him.

अयोध्या: सरयू में स्नान के दौरान एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को किस कर लिया. फिर आज के रामभक्तों ने क्या किया, देखें: pic.twitter.com/hG0Y4X3wvO — Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 22, 2022

According to a Times Now report, when Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey was asked about this incident, he stated that the video was a week old and officials have not received any complaint so far in connection with the incident.

The police are currently working to identify the couple in the clip. If any FIR is lodged by them, then, legal action will be taken against the attackers, added Pandey.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.