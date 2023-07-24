WATCH: Cop thrashes drunk man with shoe in UP's Hardoi for misbehaving with women, video goes viral

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, a police constable was caught on camera brutally assaulting a man with his shoe in an incident that lasted for over 4 minutes. The man who was at the receiving end of the assault was allegedly drunk.

After the video got viral, the cop was suspended, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

Watch:

Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

The cop, dressed in casual attire, was visiting a nearby market. While there, he observed a man behaving inappropriately with people, including women, and demanding free soft drink bottles from local shopkeepers.

In an attempt to intervene and prevent further misbehavior, police constable confronted the man. However, the situation escalated when the drunk man started misbehaving with the officer, prompting the cop to resort to physical violence, repeatedly hitting the man with his shoe.

ASP Durgesh Kumar Singh stated, according to India Today, “The constable, identified as Dinesh Atri, was in civilian clothes when he visited the market. There, he encountered a drunken individual behaving rudely and verbally abusing others. The man also showed disrespect towards the constable, resulting in a confrontation. As an immediate consequence, the officer has been suspended from duty.”

With inputs from agencies