New Delhi: Congress supporters on Friday attempted to block Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s convoy in Telangana’s Kamareddy and were detained by the police.

Later, the BJP supporters too hit the streets in support of the minister and raised slogans, police said.

Police said the route was, however, cleared for traffic later.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Congress workers are seen jumping in front of the minister’s car who are then hurriedly dispersed by the police.

At Birkur in Kamareddy district, the Union minister visited public distribution system (PDS) shops and questioned officials of the civil supplies department and the district collectorate as to why the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the shops.

She also asked Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil how much PDS rice is supplied by the Centre and why the photo of the Prime Minister was missing. Not receiving satisfactory replies, Sitharaman asked the officials to find out the details and inform her, according to an Indian Express report.

Sitharaman is touring Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in the state as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana, and besides Kamareddy, she will be visiting Banswada and other areas later in the day.

