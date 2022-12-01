Watch: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani carries gas cylinder on his bicycle to cast vote

Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani left his residence on a bicycle with a gas cylinder, to cast his vote for assembly elections in Gujarat, underscoring the issue of high fuel prices, inflation and joblessness.

Gujarat will see a transition of power and return of Congress after almost three decades, said Dhanani blaming the BJP for high inflation and unemployment rate.

#WATCH | Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani leaves his residence, to cast his vote, with a gas cylinder on a bicycle underscoring the issue of high fuel prices.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QxfYf1QgQR — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

“Inflation and joblessness have increased in Gujarat due to the failure of BJP govt. Gas & fuel prices have skyrocketed, privatisation of education has happened. There will be a transition of power and Congress will come,” the Congress MLA from Amreli said after casting his vote, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In a 47 second video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, Paresh Dhanani can be seen riding bicycle along with few other people carrying the gas cylinder.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda appealed to all the State’s people to vote in large numbers for peace, development and prosperity.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

With inputs from agencies

