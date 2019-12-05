You are here:
Watch: Class 12 Kerala student translates Rahul Gandhi's speech from English to Malayalam; wins over internet

India FP Trending Dec 05, 2019 18:33:31 IST

  • A video of a young school girl from Kerala is winning hearts on social media after she volunteered for translating a speech by Rahul Gandhi from English to Malayalam.

  • Gandhi was inaugurating a science lab in a school in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday and asked students to volunteer for translating his speech from English to Malayalam when Safa Sebin, a Class 12 student stepped up

  • KC Venugopal General Secretary of Congress also appreciated the girl in a tweet saying, "Well done Safa".

A video of a young school girl from Kerala is winning hearts on social media after she volunteered to translate senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech from English to Malayalam.
Gandhi was inaugurating a science lab in a school in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday and asked students to volunteer for translating his speech from English to Malayalam when Safa Sebin, a Class 12 student stepped up, reported NDTV.

Taking to the stage as her friends cheered her on, the girl introduced herself first and translated Gandhi’s speech on the essence of science and the importance of keeping an open mind and being responsive to other people's ideas.

As the video surfaced on social media, many appreciated the girl for her confidence and her translation skills.

KC Venugopal General Secretary of Congress also appreciated the girl in a tweet saying, "Well done Safa".

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Talking to the publication, the student said it was the best moment of her life.

"This is the best moment of my life. I was only concerned that having volunteered, I must not mess this up. I was shivering as I went onto the stage but Rahul Gandhi calmed me down. He appeared extremely cool," she said.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 18:33:31 IST

