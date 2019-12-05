Watch: Class 12 Kerala student translates Rahul Gandhi's speech from English to Malayalam; wins over internet

A video of a young school girl from Kerala is winning hearts on social media after she volunteered to translate senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech from English to Malayalam.

Gandhi was inaugurating a science lab in a school in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Thursday and asked students to volunteer for translating his speech from English to Malayalam when Safa Sebin, a Class 12 student stepped up, reported NDTV.

Taking to the stage as her friends cheered her on, the girl introduced herself first and translated Gandhi’s speech on the essence of science and the importance of keeping an open mind and being responsive to other people's ideas.

സദസിൽ നിന്നും വേദിയിലേക്ക് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ പരിഭാഷകയായി മനംകവർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം കരുവാരക്കുണ്ട് ജി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എസ് സ്കൂളിലെ സഫ Young Safa has stolen everyone's heart during Shri @RahulGandhi's speech in Malappuram pic.twitter.com/OBsluCbBWp — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) December 5, 2019

As the video surfaced on social media, many appreciated the girl for her confidence and her translation skills.

KC Venugopal General Secretary of Congress also appreciated the girl in a tweet saying, "Well done Safa".

Congratulations to our “Young translator” Safa for brilliantly translating Rahul Gandhi’s Speech. It was stright & clear as the speech. Well done Safa. https://t.co/z2Y6Y9Nh3U — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 5, 2019

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Brilliant ! Perfect translation. — Citizen_Politics (@CitizenPolitix_) December 5, 2019

well done... stunning — Lakshminarayanan Gᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ || Valimai (@kalaimannang1) December 5, 2019

Awesome sister — syed nasir hussain (@syednas19016000) December 5, 2019

very proud to extend its hearty congratulations to Ms Safa Febin from GHSS Karuvarakkundu on her excellent performance as the impromptu translator of Mr Rahul Ji, the honourable MP of Wayanad Constituency.#RahulGandhi #EnglishTranslation pic.twitter.com/7FcjArcdXG — Savad Veliyamcode (@veliyamcode) December 5, 2019

Masha Allah super talent and brave!!! May Allah will grand her All Success in life — firoz thittuvilai (@firozthittuvila) December 5, 2019

Talking to the publication, the student said it was the best moment of her life.

"This is the best moment of my life. I was only concerned that having volunteered, I must not mess this up. I was shivering as I went onto the stage but Rahul Gandhi calmed me down. He appeared extremely cool," she said.

