Ghaziabad: A viral video exposed a major brawl broke out between students of an engineering college in which a speeding was seen purposely hitting two students who were involved in a fist fight.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The viral video shows a crowd fighting it out on the road as a speeding white car gets closer to them.

However, the car did not slowdown in time and two of the college students were hit by it from behind. Video shows that the windshield of the car broke due to the impact while the slippers of the student who was hit from behind flew away as he went upside down on the bonnet.

The two did not stop fighting even after that. They first fell to the ground after sustaining quite a hit, but then, just moments later, they resumed the fistfight.

They ran away only after seeing a cop nearing them.

Consequently, the viral video triggered top cop in Ghaziabad take action. Police reportedly detained few students and registered separate FIRs against the student and the car owner.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Iraj Raja told media, “A few college students were seen fighting with each other. During this, some people were hit by a speeding car. In connection to this incident, immediate action was by the police and a few students have been detained. They are being questioned. We have also seized the car seen in the video.”

(With inputs from agencies)

