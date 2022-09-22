Watch: Car rams engineering students fighting outside Ghaziabad college, FIRs registered
The car did not slowdown in time and two of the college students were hit by it from behind. Video shows that the windshield of the car broke due to the impact while the student who was hit from behind went upside down on the bonnet
Ghaziabad: A viral video exposed a major brawl broke out between students of an engineering college in which a speeding was seen purposely hitting two students who were involved in a fist fight.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The viral video shows a crowd fighting it out on the road as a speeding white car gets closer to them.
However, the car did not slowdown in time and two of the college students were hit by it from behind. Video shows that the windshield of the car broke due to the impact while the slippers of the student who was hit from behind flew away as he went upside down on the bonnet.
गाजियाबाद में छात्रों के दो गुटों में विवाद हो गया। कार चढ़ाने का भी प्रयास किया गया। pic.twitter.com/Arysa4pSqT
— Sunil Kumar Pandey (@aviral_sunil) September 21, 2022
The two did not stop fighting even after that. They first fell to the ground after sustaining quite a hit, but then, just moments later, they resumed the fistfight.
They ran away only after seeing a cop nearing them.
Consequently, the viral video triggered top cop in Ghaziabad take action. Police reportedly detained few students and registered separate FIRs against the student and the car owner.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Iraj Raja told media, “A few college students were seen fighting with each other. During this, some people were hit by a speeding car. In connection to this incident, immediate action was by the police and a few students have been detained. They are being questioned. We have also seized the car seen in the video.”
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Kerala taxi driver’s dress bank offers free wedding dresses to brides who can’t afford it
After receiving the clothes Nasar Thootha gets them dry-cleaned and stores them in air-tight packets for the brides
Man walks goose on leash, video leaves internet shocked
A video is going viral on social media in which a man can be seen walking his goose on a leash on a busy road
Watch: Forest officials provide shade to sleeping baby elephant, video wins hearts
In the clip, the forest officials can be seen using an umbrella to provide shade to the little one as they wait for its mother to arrive