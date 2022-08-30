It is evident from scrolling through social media platforms that people from other countries are keen on learning Indian languages

Videos of foreigners speaking an Indian language are delightful to watch and one such video has recently gone viral. Sarah Wickett, a Toronto based pop country singer and songwriter, shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen talking in Punjabi. “Main Toronto toh haan, mera boyfriend Delhi toh haan. Par mera boyfriend Toronto vee ton haan. Aseen Toronto vich rehnde haan. (I am from Toronto, my boyfriend is from Delhi. But my boyfriend is also from Toronto. We live in Toronto.),” she says in the video.

The video has currently more than 59,000 views, and above 3,000 likes.

Have a look at this clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Wickett (@sarahhww)



People were very impressed by her, and posted beautiful comments on her video. One user wrote, “This is so impressive you’re killing it.”

“Awww this is so beautiful, you are amazing at learning a new language.”, one person commented. One account said, “Great effort Sarah.”

She is not the only foreigner on social media who speaks Punjabi. There is a person with an account named “Raj Bhangu” on Instagram who speaks Punjabi fluently. He appears to be a foreigner who is a fan of Punjabi culture.

He recently posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen telling his followers in Punjabi that he has studied in Punjab, and he knows how to speak and write Punjabi.

Watch this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pangealla (@pangealla)



“Learning from a young age is key. That’s how I learned Hindi too.”, an social media commented on his video. He has more than 66,800 followers on Instagram.

It is evident from scrolling through social media platforms that people from other countries are keen on learning Indian languages. There is also a YouTuber, who has above 3.61 million subscribers and goes by the name “bald and bankrupt”, who speaks Hindi despite being a foreigner. In one of his videos, he can be seen talking to another foreigner in India who too can speak in Hindi. They both talk about how much they like India in Hindi.

Watch the clip here:



“What’s special about this Hindi conversation is that it was pure from heart,” a social media user commented on his video.

