Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that by 2030, India will be a country whose railway network will run on net zero emissions.

He further mentioned that the emphasis is on making Indian Railways modern as well as environment friendly and Amrit stations will be built to meet the standards of green buildings.

PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the mega redevelopment project of 508 railway stations across the country under Amrit Bharat Station scheme, via video conferencing.

Know how India is making the railways sector eco-friendly. #AmritBharatStations pic.twitter.com/2kM3din0q1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023

The Prime Minister informed that 100 per cent rail line electrification will be achieved very soon which will result in all the trains in India running only on electricity.

He further added that the number of stations that generate electricity from solar panels has increased to more than 1200 in the last nine years.

Modi, emphasized that the government aims to produce green energy from every railway station in the near future. He also mentioned that LED lights have been installed in about 70,000 coaches and the number of bio-toilets in trains has increased 28 times as compared to 2014.

Redevelopment of 508 railway stations across country

Several Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers or Governors also joined the foundation stones laying ceremony from their respective states, where the respective railway stations are to get a complete makeover.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the event in Budgam.

The mega project is estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 crore (approx.).

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

According to an official release, the redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers.

The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

