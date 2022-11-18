Watch: British India passport belonging to Dr Balabhai Nanavati from 1927 goes viral

There are several historical things from our past that possess great value to Indian history and are just found in history books and museums. While some are preserved and stored in museums, some are with famous historians. People also retain a habit of collecting old items from history including old stamps, and coins created before and after independence. These items are quite antic and have great value. One such item has recently come up on the internet where a person, seemingly a passport collector, shared a video of an old British India passport from 1927.

Shared a few days back on Instagram by a user named Passport Guy, the video shows the passport belonging to Bombay-based famous doctor Dr Balabhai Nanavati. Looking quite old and a little worn out, the video further also shows the pages of the passport which helps to check more details.

While the passport is royal blue in colour and has a monogram of the British monarch, it further also has the owner’s signature, photograph, travel details, and other information.

While sharing the video, the user gave a caption that reads, “1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s.”

It is pertinent to note that a famous personality in Indian history, Dr Balabhai Nanavati is the one who also has several hospitals named after him.

British India passport goes viral

In the meantime, the video has gone viral and left several users amused. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

One wrote, “I used to work at Nanavati Hospital.. This is interesting”.

Another user wrote, “Nanavati Hospital yay. The very famous one. Also was the Indian Passport known as British Indian interesting.”

A third user further commented, “This is a very valuable vintage now. Indeed Dr Nanavati is a famous and known public figure.”

A user also left some queries in the comment section and wrote, “The holder of the passport belonged to a small but affluent and progressive Parsi community. Besides I see that things are also written in French, why so?”

