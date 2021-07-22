Watch: Brave pet cat stops poisonous snake from entering home in Odisha, clip goes viral

The cat guarded the home till the time animal control workers reached the place and transported the snake back to its natural habitat

A cat in Odisha stunned netizens after it prevented a Cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar city. So, it's rightly said that not all heroes wear capes or necessarily have to be two-legged; they can come in any shapes and sizes.

In this case, a pet cat guarded a house while a poisonous Cobra lurked right in front of it . It guarded the home till the time animal control workers reached the place and transported it back to its natural habitat.

News agency ANI posted a few images of the cat, which is seen guarding the house.

“A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar,” the caption read.

While speaking to the agency, Sampad K Parida, the cat's owner, explained how it protected the home and did not let the cobra enter inside for nearly 30 minutes. The cat is around one-and-half-years old and is like family, the owner revealed.

Ever since the photos went viral on social media, the incident has garnered many reactions. Many lauded the feline while others shared their experience about their own kittens. Among the many animal fans, cat lovers insisted that it deserved a good pat for what it did.