Watch: Brave pet cat stops poisonous snake from entering home in Odisha, clip goes viral
The cat guarded the home till the time animal control workers reached the place and transported the snake back to its natural habitat
A cat in Odisha stunned netizens after it prevented a Cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar city. So, it's rightly said that not all heroes wear capes or necessarily have to be two-legged; they can come in any shapes and sizes.
In this case, a pet cat guarded a house while a poisonous Cobra lurked right in front of it . It guarded the home till the time animal control workers reached the place and transported it back to its natural habitat.
News agency ANI posted a few images of the cat, which is seen guarding the house.
“A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar,” the caption read.
While speaking to the agency, Sampad K Parida, the cat's owner, explained how it protected the home and did not let the cobra enter inside for nearly 30 minutes. The cat is around one-and-half-years old and is like family, the owner revealed.
Ever since the photos went viral on social media, the incident has garnered many reactions. Many lauded the feline while others shared their experience about their own kittens. Among the many animal fans, cat lovers insisted that it deserved a good pat for what it did.
also read
Watch: China's subway passengers trapped in waist-deep waters as deadly floods sweep country
In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train
IFS officer shares rare picture of King Cobra eating another snake; image goes viral
The picture posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has received 1,941 likes on Twitter till now.
‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni becomes certified crime scene investigator and Twitter can't keep calm
Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown.