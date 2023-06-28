WATCH: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Bhim Army chief, got injured after a bullet brushed past him after his convoy was attacked by armed men in Uttar Pradesh’ Saharanpur. He was rushed to a hospital.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said, “Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter.”

“I don’t remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..,” said Aazad.

Who is Chandra Shekhar Aazad?

Aazad aka Ravan is an Indian lawyer and Dalit-Bahujan rights activist. A self-professed Ambedkarite, he is the co-founder and national president of the Bhim Army.

In February 2021, Time magazine featured him in its annual list of 100 Emerging Leaders who are Shaping the Future.

Born in Chhutmalpur in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Aazad came to prominence as a Bahujan leader after he put up a hoarding on the outskirts of his village that provocatively said: “The Great Ch****s of Ghadkhauli Welcome You”.

What is Bhim Army?



Originated in western Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, the Bhim Army held its first meeting on July 21, 2015, when Aazad and Vinay Ratan Singh (who was its national president) decided to start free-of-cost paathshalas (schools) for children from the community.

The first such paathshala was set up at Fatehpur Bhado village in Saharanpur in 2015.

Bhim Army also works for the emancipation of Dalits through education in India.

The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was launched on 15 March 2020 (the 86th birth anniversary of Kanshiram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party), ostensibly to become part of mainstream politics.

Aazad had said he wants to emancipate fellow Bahujans through education. He wants minorities to pursue rights and literacy like Ambedkar envisioned in the Constitution.

Aazad and the Bhim Army also “spearheaded a campaign for justice” in the case of the fatal gang-rape of a 19-year old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. He also became one of the most popular faces in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020.

