Watch: Belgium witnesses heavy rain and flooding again; cars, homes washed away

Coming out in support of its people, the Walloon government has announced a 2-billion-euro plan for rebuilding the badly affected area

Parts of Belgium witnessed thunderstorms and heavy rain on Saturday (24 July) that resulted in the heaviest floods in decades. In just over a week’s time, floods have hit Belgium for the second time. Among the worst affected areas were the provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant.

A two-hour thunderstorm in the southern Belgium town of Dinant turned streets into torrential streams that washed away cars and pavements. Due to these continuous downpours and flooding, more than 200 people died across Belgium and Germany last week.

Meanwhile, the latest flooding in the country has been described as worse than the previous weeks.

Explaining the situation, Dinant’s Deputy mayor Robert Closset said that firefighters have been deployed to tackle floods. He further described the recent flooding as worse than last week. “I've been living here all my life and I've never seen this before," he told The Associated Press.

Along with the confirmed deaths reported in the country, the economic cost is expected to run into the billions due to heavy rain and floods. Coming out in support of its people, the Walloon government has announced a 2-billion-euro plan for rebuilding the badly affected area.

Check out some of the videos here:

This is Pepinster today, small town in eastern Belgium.

the strong currents are making rescue operations really difficult as those images show👇🏼#floods #Belgium pic.twitter.com/stoscdykVs — Bruno Boelpaep (@BrunoBoelpaep) July 15, 2021

#belgiumNEWS 🌐 Flash floods strike Belgium AGAIN... this time localized in Dinant after a torrential storm. [RT] #belgiumfloods @wowbabel pic.twitter.com/l2Fbqy6exW — Berita Wow Babel (@WowBabelNews) July 25, 2021

Red Cross teams in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg are continuing to respond after floods hit communities. Volunteers are helping with evacuations, shelters, food, metal health support and clean-up. pic.twitter.com/JattSfWt7L — American Red Cross (@RedCross) July 19, 2021

Cars were carried down a street as the Meuse River flooded after heavy rainfall in Dinant, Belgium on Saturday. The extreme weather comes weeks after storms killed 36 in the country. pic.twitter.com/OyJw50V0em — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2021

Residents rescued by helicopter as deadly floods cause chaos in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.#germanyfloods #floodings #EuropeFloods #belgiumfloods

follow for more updates @UpdateDisaster pic.twitter.com/3i03u354p3 — Disaster update Today (@UpdateDisaster) July 20, 2021

The Walloon Government is an executive branch of Wallonia, which is part of one of the six main governments of Belgium.

Further in the announcement, the government said that to help citizens manage with urgency, every household affected by the disaster will be granted interest-free loans of 2,500 euros to cover basic needs.