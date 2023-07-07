India

WATCH: Behind the wheel in BMW, 'drunk' woman driver runs over man on scooter

The CCTV video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the civic body employee slowing down his two-wheeler seeing a SUV coming in full speed from the opposite direction. The BMW then is seen hitting the bike with great intensity

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 07, 2023 15:22:49 IST
Screengrab from the video

An alleged drunk woman ran over her speeding BMW on a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee coming on a motorcycle from the opposite direction in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, police said.

The CCTV video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the civic body employee slowing down his two-wheeler and seeing an SUV coming at full speed from the opposite direction. The BMW then is seen hitting the bike with great intensity.

According to a report by FPJ, the BMW car with the registration number TS09EJ5688 left the GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav seriously injured.

The police station in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills has reported a hit-and-run case against the woman on the wheels during the accident.

“The accident happened after the driver lost control of the wheel. The car has been identified and the accused is yet to be caught. Further details awaited,” news agency ANI quoted Inspector Banjara Hills Narender as saying.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 07, 2023 15:22:49 IST

