Watch: Azam Khan’s hilarious take on Lucknow's LuLu Mall controversy

The LuLu mall controversy broke out after a video of some people offering Namaz inside the mall had gone viral. The video sparked massive protest. Following which, an FIR was registered on 15 July against the unidentified persons on the complaint of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s Shishir Chaturvedi

Social media is yet to get over the LuLu Mall controversy. Amid the row over Lucknow’s newly-built mall, a new video of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. While being asked about the mall, Khan reacted in a hilarious way in front of the camera. The video has been shared by journalist Rohini Singh on Twitter.

The best take on the Lulu mall controversy! pic.twitter.com/3EQbdLkvWU — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 21, 2022

In the 20-second-long video video, Khan can be seen quite irritated after he was asked to give his view on the Lulu Mall controversy. "I have not seen any LuLu or LoLo. I have never visited a mall. What’s this LuLu, LoLo, Tulu, Tolo…? Is there nothing other than LuLu or LoLo?" he said.

Singh captioned the video saying, "The best take on the Lulu mall controversy!" The clip has taken the internet by storm and users have showered their hilarious reactions in the comment section. While one of the users wrote, “This be later a meme material,” another one sarcastically commented, “Azam Khan is amazing & his golden words.”

The LuLu mall controversy broke out after a video of some people offering Namaz inside the mall had gone viral. The video sparked massive protest. Following which, an FIR was registered on 15 July against the unidentified persons under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s Shishir Chaturvedi.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up the administration and asked them to take strict action against the people who created a nuisance. He also noted that a mall should be a business establishment, not a political breeding ground. Later, three people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the entry gate of LuLu Mall when they allegedly attempted to recite Sunderkand inside the mall premises.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.