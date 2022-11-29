Watch: At event organised for Shraddha Walker, woman thrashes daughter's father-in-law with slipper

New Delhi: In a viral video, a woman was seen beating up a man with slippers on stage during a program here in Chattarpur area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat, a gathering organised by Hindu Ekta Manch.

As per reports, the woman was speaking at the dais when the said individual allegedly tried to push her away from the mike, due to which the woman took off her slippers and rained multiple blows at him.

The 43-second video of the incident is circling across social media platforms.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

As per reports, it came out later that the two had a backstory together. The woman’s daughter had eloped with the man’s son and they got married.

The woman was allegedly telling about the same, on the stage.

Meanwhile, she got angry and started hitting her daughter’s father in law with slippers. She was later stopped by others attending the event.

The person has been identified as Satya Prakash. He told that his son and the daughter of the woman got married in Arya Samaj temple.

They also applied for marriage certificate in the court. He told that he has no problem with the marriage, but the woman has not accepted this marriage. The woman feels that her daughter has been forced to marry.

The mahapanchayat was organised to demand justice for Shraddha.

