Watch: Anand Mahindra refers to resurrection plant, motivates businesses to survive economic drought

Since the COVID outbreak, businesses all around the world have seen enough turbulence. While some established organisations were able to reclaim their stature, the just-bloomed startups suffered the most. However, not only the pandemic but there are also several factors that can cause a downturn in the global market at any time. As a motivation to survive these situations, Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra came up with a rare reference. He brought out the instance of a resurrection plant which is capable of coming back to life even after going through years of drought.

Amazing. Can’t help thinking about the lesson for business. Build such resilience into your strategy and Organization that you can survive any economic ‘droughts.’ 😊 https://t.co/psVmtt6yQo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2022



In his latest Twitter exchange, Mahindra reshared a video uploaded by a page named ‘Wonder of Science’. In the 15-second clip, a withered plant in the shape of a ball is shown being revived by water and having its curls expand out. As soon as it received the moisture, the leaves swiftly unfolded, exposing the green that was hidden inside. As noted in the post, The resurrection plant named Selaginella lepidophylla can survive years of drought and almost complete desiccation and can come back to life after exposure to moisture.”

Selaginella lepidophylla is a native of the Chihuahuan Desert and blooms to a maximum height of 5 cm. Its stems naturally coil into a tight ball in dry conditions and only fully extend when contacted with moisture. After a little period without hydration, the plant’s outer stems begin to twist into circular rings. However, the inner stems respond to desiccation by gently spiralling inside due to the effect of the strain gradient across their length.

Highlighting the rejuvenation, Mahindra tried to cheer up the owners of almost-dead businesses. Most of them usually give up hope and do not attempt to restore the enterprises after suffering a downfall. Citing the similarity with the above-mentioned plant, the 67-year-old explained in the caption, “Can’t help thinking about the lesson for business. Build such resilience into your strategy and Organization that you can survive any economic droughts.”

A user asserted, “Strategy and planning in such a way are possible but you must know all faces of the life cycle.”

Strategy and planning in such a way is possible but you must know all faces of life cycle . — Pravin Paliwal (@pravinpaliwal21) December 9, 2022



Another user acknowledged, “Yes. Much needed for the country too.”

Yes. Much needed for the country too. — S Rajendran (@sraxxey0) December 9, 2022



A person wrote, “Some political parties too can be inspired by this.”

Some political parties too can be inspired by this — Rahul Bisaria (@rahulbisaria72) December 8, 2022



An individual agreed, “Amazing lesson to learn from Nature.”

Amazing a lesson to learn from Nature — Rasheed Ardeshir (@ArdeshirRasheed) December 9, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Phoenix of the plant world — DB (@bhowmikdhruba) December 9, 2022

The amazing powers of nature. — Rahul Shariff (@rahulshariff) December 8, 2022

Decision is that moisture!! — Homo-sapien (@Gaurang2801) December 8, 2022



Since being surfaced, the astonishing video has received nearly 3 million views so far. Mahindra’s inspirational thought also caught the attention of his followers as the post garnered more than 2,500 likes on the microblogging site.

