American architect Diana Kellogg has recently shared how she designed the structure of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School. She posted a video on Instagram of this beautiful architecture which showed the process of idea formation for the design. In the caption, she wrote that she initially thought of the building to be in the shape of an oval, an egg, a womb, however, as the project has progressed, she now likes to think of the structure as a seed. She added that it is like a seed that extends like ripples of water via the communal oceans without end. She further stated that it has been amazing for her to witness the building and her dreams materialise. She also said that the whole project to her is about connectivity. She wrote that a school becomes a community, the community becomes a city, and so on and so forth.

Her design was appreciated very much in the comment section. A user wrote that her contribution will be remembered for centuries, and that she is a great architect. Another viewer praised, “You did it. I am in love with your architecture.”

An account thanked her for designing this school in India and requested her to create many more such designs as per the different cultural history of India. He went on to suggest to her that she can study the south temples as they might give her more ideas regarding the new design.

Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School has been built in the Thar desert in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. It is a uniquely designed architecture that remains cool in the blazing heat of Rajasthan without needing air-conditioners. The walls of this building have been made from 3 layers of sandstone, marble, and lime plaster for reflecting the Sun rays and windows are made at the height of 6 feet in order to keep the Sun away from the students.

Diana Kellogg recently shared another post regarding the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School.

Diana wrote in the caption of her post that this architectural masterpiece offers a haven for young girls to follow their dreams.



